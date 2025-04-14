Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,497,467,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,633,000 after purchasing an additional 360,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 966,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.73.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $560.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $572.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

