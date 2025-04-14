Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,294 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,790,000 after buying an additional 949,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,245,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 602,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,426,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,264,000 after purchasing an additional 83,106 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HASI opened at $23.04 on Monday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HASI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

