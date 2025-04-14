Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 916,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366,459 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $715.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.34.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

