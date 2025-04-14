Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 538,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 513,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 107,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 83,473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 million, a P/E ratio of 304.30 and a beta of 0.99. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

