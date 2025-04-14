Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ryder System by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock opened at $139.04 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

