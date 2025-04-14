Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 120,664 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,664 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF opened at $14.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.72. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

