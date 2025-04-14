Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 13,075 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Ashland worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,943,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ashland by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,583,000 after buying an additional 208,320 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ashland by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 577,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after buying an additional 184,954 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 2,060.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 170,859 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 703.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 161,812 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 31,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.24 per share, with a total value of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,326.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashland Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE ASH opened at $50.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.71. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASH. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ashland from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

