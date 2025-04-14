Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 14,386 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Santander began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $52.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $6.30 dividend. This is a boost from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

