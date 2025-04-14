Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,316 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEBO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Insider Activity

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $32,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,101.38. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

PEBO stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $957.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.