Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 26,833 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,833 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of United Natural Foods worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $24.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Natural Foods

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.