Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 277,310 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

National Vision Stock Performance

EYE stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.16 million, a PE ratio of -57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

