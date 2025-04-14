Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,964 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Science Applications International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Science Applications International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,477.78. This represents a 7.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon bought 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,237.76. The trade was a 6.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,045 shares of company stock worth $339,935. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.22.

SAIC opened at $116.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

