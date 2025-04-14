Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 505,820 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,820 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Liberty Energy worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,218.48. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $10.92 on Monday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

