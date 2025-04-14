Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 51,546 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,546 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 231,365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,380,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,904,000 after purchasing an additional 352,307 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IRT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

