Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 76,828 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,828 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $534,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $9,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX opened at $30.60 on Monday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on CNX Resources and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.