Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,819 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Avient by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.