Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Fastly by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fastly by 124.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 8,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $59,047.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,130.22. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $57,059.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,223.40. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,150 shares of company stock worth $1,356,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $775.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.43. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

