Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,227 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 752,741 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in InMode by 6.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $14.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Our Latest Report on INMD

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.