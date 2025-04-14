Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 260.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,181,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. This represents a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,714 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $127.96 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $158.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average is $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.