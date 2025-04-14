Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,584,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $133,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,531,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after acquiring an additional 204,749 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,939,000 after purchasing an additional 121,506 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 818,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 379,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after buying an additional 57,096 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

