Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $18,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,291,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,738,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 591,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125,340 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,085,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 192,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $154.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $193.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.97.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

