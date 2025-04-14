Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,767 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

