Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fluor by 2,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 826.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NYSE FLR opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

