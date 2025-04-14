Fmr LLC Acquires 151,316 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,316 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.14% of Pathward Financial worth $162,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CASH opened at $67.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.44. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

