Fmr LLC Acquires 3,553,481 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,065,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553,481 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.48% of Orla Mining worth $133,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 86.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 262.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 205,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Orla Mining stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

