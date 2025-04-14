Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,226,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036,639 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Centuri worth $158,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centuri by 37.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centuri by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Centuri during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Centuri in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centuri by 410.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter.

CTRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of CTRI opened at $17.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

