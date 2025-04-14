Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,086,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265,402 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 9.02% of Fortrea worth $150,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Fortrea by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FTRE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Fortrea Stock Down 0.6 %

FTRE stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

