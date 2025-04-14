Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 266.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899,981 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.17% of Scorpio Tankers worth $129,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 850.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

