Fmr LLC Buys 527,206 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 527,206 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.53% of Minerals Technologies worth $134,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $7,735,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $56.19 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

MTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

