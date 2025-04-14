Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,079,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,451,672 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $152,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 82.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 37,433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 84,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,093,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,999.22. The trade was a 19.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMC opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

