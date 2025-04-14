Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181,740 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $137,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 819.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.09.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $167.86 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.85 and a 1 year high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

