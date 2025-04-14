Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 881,271 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.62% of Tidewater worth $132,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,919 shares during the period. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,632,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 42,719.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,589,753.70. This trade represents a 1.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDW opened at $35.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.70. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

TDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

