Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,332,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,299 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $145,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 875,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE:BTG opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

