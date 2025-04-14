Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,653 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $132,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,628,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 701,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after acquiring an additional 145,967 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 561,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,380,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,433,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Copa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 521,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $87.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 26.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

