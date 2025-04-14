Fmr LLC Has $129.78 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 138.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,835 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $129,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,275,000 after buying an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paylocity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,300,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 381,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,774,000 after acquiring an additional 229,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $187.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

