Fmr LLC Has $136 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,563 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Woodward worth $135,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,141,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,220,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,166,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,872,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $641,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,109.72. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,157. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $5,215,444. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WWD opened at $167.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.18 and its 200-day moving average is $177.03. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.45 and a 1-year high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $205.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.25.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

