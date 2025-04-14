Fmr LLC Has $141.97 Million Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,511 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.05% of OSI Systems worth $141,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. State Street Corp increased its stake in OSI Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS stock opened at $189.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $220.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.