Fmr LLC Has $144.34 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,891,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $144,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Stock Up 0.8 %

SYNA opened at $47.83 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.