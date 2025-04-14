Fmr LLC Has $148.24 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 243,258 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.61% of Sanmina worth $148,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $75.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.44.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other Sanmina news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,975.90. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $984,042.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,580.16. This represents a 15.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,405 shares of company stock worth $2,821,682. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

