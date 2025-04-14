Fmr LLC Has $154.55 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 978,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,839 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $154,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $151.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,601.90. The trade was a 41.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,409.75. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,463. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

