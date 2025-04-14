Fmr LLC Has $154.93 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115,065 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $154,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $65.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $95.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Textron’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

