Fmr LLC Has $156.10 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,989,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,827 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $156,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stantec by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of STN stock opened at $85.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

