Fmr LLC Increases Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,053,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,842 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.82% of Vera Therapeutics worth $129,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 671,881 shares during the period. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,627,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 65,046 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VERA shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERA opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

