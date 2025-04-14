Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,383,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,667 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $131,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,141,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,035,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,552,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,479,000 after acquiring an additional 40,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $72,692,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of OSK opened at $85.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

