Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,385,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,504 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.99% of Adient worth $144,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,020,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Adient by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 553,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 347,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $873.32 million, a P/E ratio of 520.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. Adient plc has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $31.19.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

