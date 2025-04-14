Fmr LLC Purchases 1,155,513 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,889,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155,513 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AvidXchange worth $153,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 32,203 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $244,420.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 843 shares in the company, valued at $6,398.37. The trade was a 97.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $446,906.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,164,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvidXchange Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AVDX opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.25 and a beta of 1.14. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVDX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

AvidXchange Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

