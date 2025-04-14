Fmr LLC Purchases 2,316,813 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,992,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316,813 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.03% of Avantor worth $147,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,766,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 493,408 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avantor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,922,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

