Fmr LLC Purchases 38,177 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.03% of AECOM worth $145,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AECOM by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

NYSE ACM opened at $93.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average is $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

