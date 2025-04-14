Fmr LLC Purchases 38,177 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2025

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.03% of AECOM worth $145,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AECOM by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACM

AECOM Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ACM opened at $93.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average is $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.