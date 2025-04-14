Fmr LLC Purchases 44,469 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,574,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,469 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.11% of Cadre worth $147,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadre by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 76,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 335.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $12,420,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cadre by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,866,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,414,200.96. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $30.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.95 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

