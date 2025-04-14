Fmr LLC Purchases 4,535,345 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 393.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,535,345 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.80% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $152,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of HASI opened at $23.04 on Monday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

